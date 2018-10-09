Monica murder: Irungu pushes for release, says his health status deteriorating

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 15:24, Updated October 9th 2018 at 15:32 GMT +3

Murder suspect in Monica Kimanis Case Joseph Irungu(right) and Jacque Maribe at Milimani law court,the court has ordered medical treatment for Joseph Irungu and mental test for co-accussed Jacque Maribe before she takes plea Monday

Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, the man being accused of killing Monica Kimani wants to be released on bail to seek specialized treatment for his wounded left shoulder.

Irungu in his application for bail also maintained his innocence over the chilling murder of Ms Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani on the night of September 19, and that the truth will come out once the trial is complete.

“Deep down I know I am totally and completely innocent over the allegations levelled against me. There are no compelling reasons whatsoever that may convince the court to deny me bail,” swore Irungu.

He swore that he has a gunshot wound on his left shoulder that has not been properly attended by doctors, and that he has only been taking pain killers since he was arrested and detained for almost two weeks.

He swore that during his ten days stay at Muthaiga police station, he was taken to hospital twice and the doctors advised that that his arm risked being amputated unless he was properly treated but police officers investigating Ms Kimani’s murder refused.

“I have referrals to Kenyatta National Hospital but the investigating officers have flatly refused to take me there against the doctor’s advice,” he swore.

His lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the court that Irungu’s left arm is already numb and paralysed and that he should be allowed to seek proper medical care to contain the pus oozing from the wound.

Irungu also stated that there are no compelling reasons to deny him bail given that he has cooperated with investigators since he was implicated in the murder and will obey any conditions imposed by the court.

He swore that he will not interfere with any witnesses if released, and will remain under the court’s jurisdiction and only travel out of the country through the court’s permission.

“As a sign of good will, I am ready and willing to be reporting to investigating officers at such interval as the court may direct to prove my assertion that I am serious to have this case finalized without any issues,” swore Irungu.

He added that he has members of his family who will stand for him as surety to secure his release to seek proper medical attention for his wound.

Irungu swore that he fully understands the kind of offence facing him but that the seriousness should not be a basis to deny him bail.

He was to be charged with the murder of Ms Kimani but the plea was deferred to Monday next week to allow the prosecution do a mental assessment of his girlfriend Jacqueline Maribe.

Justice Jessie Lessit directed the prosecution to respond to Irungu’s application for bail before the hearing on Monday.

