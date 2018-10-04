Uganda's army launches Ulinzi condoms for use by its soldiers

| Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 21:33, Updated October 4th 2018 at 22:10 GMT +3

Ulinzi brand of Condoms camouflage packaging [Courtesy]

Uganda's army has launched Ulinzi brand of condom. The condom is dubbed Ulinzi – a Kiswahili word to mean protection.

As reported by Uganda's NTV news, Brig Leopold Kyanda the Uganda's land forces chief of staff argues that "for an individual soldier to defend his country, he needs to ensure that he is safe", as such the agitation to provide the soldiers with condoms.

Vastha Kibirige from the ministry of health believed that 'having Ulinzi condoms in camouflaged packs should help soldiers stop bringing HIV home after a tour in line of duty.'

She told Uganda's NTV news that the soldiers nature of work is challenging as they at times meet women for pleasure while on the warzone.

"They have to protect their lives to avoid infecting their wives back home," said Kibirige.

This comes as earlier reports indicate that the prevalence of HIV was high among Uganda's troop.

The BBC News reported: "In the past, the country's army was known to have a high infection rate."

According to United Nations HIV/AIDS organization (UNAids), 'the Ugandans use condoms just over half the time when they engage in apparent high-risk sex. And, estimates the deaths from Aids-related illnesses to be 26,000 in 2017"?