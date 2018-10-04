survey
Drunk police officer shoots dead two colleagues Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Two military planes collide at Sudan's main airport

By Reuters | Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 11:46, Updated October 4th 2018 at 11:49 GMT +3
The scene after two planes collided is seen at Khartoum Airport, Sudan October 3, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.

Two Sudanese military planes collided while landing at Khartoum international airport on Wednesday, forcing it to close for several hours, an airport spokesman said.

The transport planes were returning from training flights in the morning when the collision occurred, a military spokesman said.

ALSO READ: Study: 190,000 people killed in South Sudan's civil war

The planes, one an Antonov 26 and the other an Antonov 32, suffered severe damage but there were no casualties, the spokesman said.

Civil aviation spokesman Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said that during the closure international flights were diverted to Port Sudan airport. It later reopened.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Sudanese Military Planes
Khartoum International Airport
Sudan

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

South Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize

South Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize

Leaders enlighten Meru land owners on Lapsset corridor

Leaders enlighten Meru land owners on Lapsset corridor

Sudan's newly appointed minister rejects post

Sudan's newly appointed minister rejects post

British firm fights hearing of Sh8.5b suit by Kenyan court

British firm fights hearing of Sh8.5b suit by Kenyan court




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited