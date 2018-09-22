Locals oppose 'absurd' taxes

| Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 21st 2018 at 22:20 GMT +3

Hawkers in Kakamega County will have to pay for noises they make when calling out to their potential customers if the Finance Bill, 2018 is approved.

The hawkers will have to part with Sh500 daily to get a permit for any noise they will make using public address systems in markets.

The bill proposes additional rates where hawkers will pay an annual single business permit of Sh1,600 in rural areas and Sh3,400 for urban markets.

The other controversial levy is the Sh200 that locals will pay for a permit to cut down their trees.

The locals are against the new taxes and want the County Assembly to reject the Bill.

"You cannot charge me to have my tree cut, if it goes ahead I will not plant any more trees. Such taxes are absurd," said Abdul Wanyonyi, a resident.

The new rates will also affect sand harvesters who will owe the county Sh1,000 for every trip of a full lorry. Locals who harvest sand are opposed to the new rates, given they sell a lorry of sand at Sh1,200.

“I sell one lorry for Sh1,200 and if taxed I will remain with only Sh200. The county needs to be serious on this matter,” said Samuel Muturi.

Traditional herbalists and healers will also have to pay a levy of Sh10,000 yearly.

The renovated Bhukungu Stadium has also been earmarked to source for more revenues. The Bill proposes that those who will want to use the VVIP lounge should pay Sh20,000 per day. The stadium's parking lot will be open to the public at Sh300 per night.

The County Assembly Finance and Economic Planning Committee conducted public participation on the Bill in all the 12 sub counties on Thursday and yesterday.