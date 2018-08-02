Man beheads wife in Nandi as gender violence skyrocket

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 13:10, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

Police in Nandi County have launched a hunt for a man who beheaded his wife following a domestic disagreement.

ALSO READ: Man chops wife’s hand in domestic row

Wilfred Sang, 32, from Kiptaragor area in Kilibwoni Ward allegedly used a sickle to cut off his wife's head after she left her matrimonial home following a domestic feud.

Confirming the incident, Kapsabet OCPD Stephen Obara said Mr Sang who is on the run made a phone call to a relative and directed him to break down his house door and check under his bed.

"Break down my door and check under my bed. You will find something there," reported the OCPD on the disturbing phone call from Sang.

The tip off from the accused man led his relatives and neighbours to the beheaded body of his wife Nancy Cherono 30, who is also the mother of his three children.

"The police have since retrieved the body of the woman who is suspected to have been lying under her husband's bed for two days; her head was cut off with a sickle," reported the police boss.

Relatives informed The Standard that the late Cherono had earlier left for her parent's home with her children after domestic disagreement with her husband Sang.

The relatives report that the husband tricked Cherono to come back to her matrimonial home for some reconciliation talks but also advised her to leave the children behind at her parent's house.

"She reported to her parents that her husband had requested her to attend reconciliatory dialogue to end their separation and asked them to watch her children while she was gone for a day; but met her death in a most foul manner," reported a relative who sought anonymity.

ALSO READ: How your partner could claim share of property you inherited

Obara reported that the case file is stated as pending arrest of known suspect and are combing the nearby towns for the runaway husband.

Meanwhile, Cherono's body has been taken to the County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.