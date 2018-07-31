Rains to continue for the next five days, says weather man

| Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 13:05, Updated July 31st 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3

Kenya Meteorological Services director Peter Ambenje at a past function. The Department has warned against heavy rains in many parts of the country. [James Mwangi]

Rains are expected to continue in some parts of the country for the next five days, the Weather man has warned.

In its latest forecast, the Kenya Meteorological department indicated that areas including Nairobi County, and others in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley are likely to receive rainfall.

“The Central Highlands (including Nairobi) and parts of the Southeast Lowlands are also likely to be mainly cool and cloudy early morning,” stated director of Meteorological Services, Mr Peter Ambenje.

Counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, and Kericho will receive rainfall over a few places during the morning. They will however experience showers and thunder storms in the afternoon.

The situation will also be replicated in Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties.

Central Highlands including, counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka are expected to receive light showers during the morning which will pave way for showers over the afternoon in few places.

South-eastern counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, and Taita Taveta will also experience cloudy mornings but sunny intervals in the afternoons.

On the flipside, some sections of the country will experience sunny intervals during the forecast period.

North western and north eastern counties will experience sunny intervals during both morning and afternoon with temperatures ranging from 16 to 36 degrees Celsius.

They include the counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu.

The Coastal strip that includes counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience sunny intervals during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will range from 8 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Last month, the meteorological department had warned of respiratory diseases owing to the chilly weather.

Counties such as Nairobi, central highlands and Eldoret, Kericho and Kitale were most affected by the month long condition where temperatures fell to as low as 13 degrees Celsius.

Ambenje, had said the cloudy conditions had led to the fall in temperatures.