County ministers take office as MCAs protest

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

Newly appointed ECM for Trade, Industrialization and Innovation, Francis Mwaka (right) is congratulated by Governor Alfred Mutua after taking an oath of office in Machakos. [Erastus Mulwa/Standard]

Seven cabinet nominees appointed by Governor Alfred Mutua were sworn into office yesterday, despite protests by some Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

The nominees, who were appointed last week, took oath of office in a ceremony witnessed by Machakos Chief Magistrate Alfred Kibiru.

The new appointees later joined three others, who were retained by Dr Mutua from his previous regime, for the first full cabinet meeting since last year’s elections.

Ward representatives, led by Kinanie MCA Mark Muendo, termed the appointment of the new cabinet members as ‘an illegality and abuse of powers’ by the county chief.

Last week, MCAs declined to admit a report by the committee on appointments, which was to be tabled before the assembly to either approve or reject Dr Mutua’s nominees who had been vetted earlier by the assembly.

The MCAs cited the pending election petition case lodged by former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti against Mutua as the reason they could not debate the report on CEC appointments.

But speaking yesterday after the swearing in ceremony of the new officers, the governor said he took the decision in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“I give you power to take charge in your respective dockets and ensure efficient, quality and speedy service delivery to the residents of Machakos,” Dr Mutua told the executives.

Those who were sworn into office include Evelyn Mutie (Energy, Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Morris Aluanga (Transport, Roads and Public Works), Titua Nzeki (County Administration and Decentralised Units) and Francis Mwaka (Trade, Industrialisation and Innovation).

Others were Kimeu Mbithi (Public Service), Urbanus Musyoka (Agriculture, Food Security and Co-operative Development) and Lazarus Kivuva (Education).