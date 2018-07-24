Senior state house official nominated as PSC chair

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

A senior State House official has been nominated to chair the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Stephen Kirogo, currently Principal Administrative Secretary in the Cabinet Office, was nominated last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the position that fell vacant following the appointment of Margaret Kobia to cabinet.

He emerged the best among 10 candidates shortlisted for interviews.

Peter ole Nkuraiyia has been holding the position in acting capacity since January after Prof Kobia was appointed Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

The nominee is expected to appear before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security on July 30.

If confirmed, Kirogo will hold office for a non-renewable term of six years and chair a board that comprises eight commissioners and the CEO.

The current commissioners are Amb Nkuraiyia, Prof Michael Lokuruka, Dr Judy Bwonya, Veronica Birgen, Catherine Omweno, Titus Ndambuki, Patrick Gichohi and Lawrence Nyalle. Dr Alice Otwala is the CEO.