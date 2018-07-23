Mr, Ms and Mrs titles dropped by SA university

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 13:00, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 13:08 GMT +3

The University of the Witwatersrand, often called Wits University, is ranked in the top five African universities. [Getty Images]

South Africa's prestigious Wits University has dropped gender prefixes - Mr, Ms and Mrs - from all university communication to create a more inclusive environment for students who are transgender‚ non-binary or gender non-conforming.

"Now they can specify the title they would like to have," says a spokesperson at the university's Transformation and Employment Equity Office, even if it’s not linked to legal documentation. Explaining the decision, she added:

“Addressing somebody by a particular name or title are intrinsically affirming for people who are transgender or gender non-conforming or gender queer. It makes you part of the university culture if you feel you are visibly appreciated and respected."

The gender-neutral title "Mx", which is widely recognised in many countries across the world, is increasingly popular, the university said in a statement.

South Africa's Gender and Quality Commission has called the change at Wits University "very progressive", according to news site Eyewitness News, adding they "hope this can be taken forward" nationwide.