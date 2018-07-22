Why Senator Murkomen’s stand on Mau evictions could cost him Majority leader seat

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 18:57, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator addressing hundreds in Narok County. Jubilee leaders have blamed 2022 politics over Mau evictions. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Cracks in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party continue to deepen with a planned ouster of Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen nipped at the last minute.

Jubilee Party national executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Sunday had initially endorsed Murkomen’s removal from the powerful position and it took a last minute intervention of the Deputy President William Ruto to forestall the removal.

The NEC meeting that begun at 10am and run up to 3pm had agreed to have Murkomen replaced by Bomet Senator Prof Langat or his Uasin Gishu counterpart Prof Margaret Kamar.

The urgent NEC meeting was occasioned by an earlier Saturday night meeting by State House operatives who had mooted the ouster bid. It is not yet clear if the removal of Murkomen had the endorsement of President Kenyatta.

According to a legislator who attended the night meeting, State House had been taken aback by Murkomen's successive political statements that seemed to contradict government position.

"The feeling in circles of power is that from the senate Majority leader's statements, he spirit was no longer with the government, from the opposition to the lifestyle audit ordered by Uhuru to his out bursts at Mau, he seems to have become an outsider," said the MP.

Deputy President William Ruto who was officiating an Harambee at the Karisa Maitha stadium in Kilifi County in aid of the translation of the bible was forced to make frantic calls to save the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

Murkomen political woes deepened after he hit out at some people in government for planning the Mau evictions which seem to hurt Ruto’s political image.

While addressing evictees at Kitoben, Narok County, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator had opined that some government officials were working in cahoots with opposition leader Raila Odinga to disparage Ruto’s leadership by creating a Mau crisis and blame it on the DP in a bid to hurt his 2022 bid.

"The plan to evict people from Mau later they will use this to say those going for 2022 have not done the job of solved the crisis. It should be known that government will not allow people to be used as political herring,” he said.

On Sunday, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael refuted claims that the emergency NEC meeting had been convened to endorse the removal of Murkomen from the Senate seat.

He said that it is not within the mandate of the committee to remove members from their Parliamentary positions.

“Not possible. We don’t have locus on that matter. It is only the Senate caucus that can handle that. We cannot convene to discuss something that we don’t have locus,” Tuju said in response.

Murkomen had hinted on Saturday on a plot to vote him out of the Senate Majority position.

He had said, "Let me warn my detractors that I know they are looking for any way to clinch my Senate Majority seat, but they will not go anywhere. What I am doing is for the plight of these people who are being evicted inhumanely."

Tuju insited that the position of the government to have those who encroached and settled in the water towers evicted and vowed that the exercise will continue.

The remarks by Tuju points to a grueling political battle within the ruling outfit after Senator Murkomen said he will continue defending the settlers even if it means severing links with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He, however, moved to debunk claims of sharp split within government over the evictions terming Murkomen’s comments as personal and which did not represent the feelings of any member of the executive.

“Murkomen’s (remarks) is an emerging issue because it is unexpected that the Senate Majority Leader can differ with the government, which he is part of,” he added.

Tuju made the remarks following the party’s National Management Committee meeting in earlier in the day.

The committee welcomed the building bridges initiative and announced plans to reach out to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya.