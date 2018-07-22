Take charge of Mau Forest evictions, Gideon tells Uhuru

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 10:52, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged the government to ensure evictions in Mau forest are done in a humane manner.

ALSO READ: ODM MPs slam Murkomen over Raila slur

Speaking in Triangle area, Narok South Constituency, yesterday, Gideon appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to take charge of the exercise.

The Kanu chairman also challenged the national and county governments to rise to the occasion and safeguard the residents’ lives and property.

“The President should take charge and ensure the evictions are done humanely, the county and national governments should rise up to the occasion and look after citizens,” he said.

The senator, accompanied by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat, further urged Rift Valley politicians to stop inciting the residents against conservation efforts by the government.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

He said the people of Mau are law abiding citizens and none of them has gone beyond the cutline.

“The story going round is that you have gone beyond the cutline, but I have realised those are lies. There is no truth at all and no one is beyond the cutline. The razing down of houses and mistreatment cannot and will not be tolerated,” he said. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (centre) distributes food to Maasai Mau evictees at Triangle area in Narok South, yesterday. He was flanked by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He said they have decided to engage the government on the Mau issue to ensure it is resolved for once and for all.

The added that residents who possess title deeds must be respected as they were issued by the National Land Commission.

ALSO READ: Ruto to be remembered for conserving Mau water tower

Gideon, while addressing residents said it was not in order to have schools in the area closed down while other pupils in other parts of the country learn. Ruto called on Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko to stop the evictions and address underlying issues. “Please let us sort it out we are coming to seek audience so that people can live in peace,” said Ruto.

Salat warned leaders against politicising the Mau issue and called for sober deliberations.

“If the government is interested in the land the people evicted should be compensated,” said Salat.

Gideon donated assorted foodstuffs to the families.

Sunday Standard witnessed grass thatched houses on fire at Olapa village. Officers drawn from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry and Rapid Deployment Unit have been deployed in the area.