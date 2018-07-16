Obama meets Raila and Uhuru, praises unity deal

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:56 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former US President Barack Obama when he paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi. (Denish Ochieng, Standard)

Former US President Barack Obama yesterday landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) amidst a hushed reception. Obama’s arrival is a stark contrast to his Friday July 24, 2015 visit when there was complete shutdown of the country.

Obama arrived a few minutes after 1pm and headed to State House from the airport to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta, before later meeting Opposition leader Raila Odinga at Kepimsky Hotel. Today, he will leave for his ancestral home in K’Ogelo in Siaya County. His plane is expected to land at Kisumu International Airport before he proceeds to his ancestral village which is 70km away.

President Kenyatta congratulated the former US president for establishing the Obama Foundation which seeks to empower the youth to become agents of change in Africa. Obama’s meeting with Raila focused on the Building Bridges Initiative of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, youth empowerment and education, and Kenya’s efforts to bring peace to South Sudan.

According to Press statement from the former Prime Minister’s office, during the talks, Mr. Obama expressed full support for the Building Bridges Initiative and war on corruption.

Induct the youth

“The former US President called for greater induction of the youth into the initiative to ensure its deepening into the future,” read the statement.

But it was a cat-and-mouse game for local journalists who followed the visit of the immediate former United States of America president yesterday. Unlike his visit in 2015 as US President that was meticulously organised, many journalists were turned back since they were not accredited.

At JKIA, media crew who arrived before the former president touched down, were blocked at the entrance and only spotted his convoy snaking out of the airport off to State House.

Another group of reporters who arrived after Obama had left were however allowed in, only to be informed that the US president was already on his way to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Later, word went round that Obama was to meet Opposition leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill offices.

Accreditation

The venue was later changed to Kepimsky. But journalists were also turned away at the hotel by security officers after being informed that only those accredited were allowed to access the hotel where the two leaders had already started their meeting.

Ahead of his trip to Siaya County today, Nyanza regional police boss Leonard Katana stated that the road leading to the home of Obama’s grandmother will be off-limits to the public, with only a few able to join the family for the reunion.

“Though the roads may not be closed, there will be limited access only to those who have been accredited by the family. This will be a private affair and we want it to remain that way,” he said.

Obama’s strict programme did not go down well with residents of Kogelo. According to South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha, it is wrong for Mr Obama to visit Kogelo and not meet the people.

The strict programme notwithstanding, local politicians, church leaders, elders and the youth were last evening polishing their memoranda, which they plan to hand over to the former US President whose father hailed from the village.

Although chances of accessing the Sauti Kuu Vocational Centre compound where Obama will be inaugurating the institution appeared remote due to tough security, the groups said they are determined to hand over their wish lists to Obama.

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, who will meet Obama at the Kisumu Airport this morning, said he will not put any request to him.

“I will welcome the former President at the airport and we will chat for about 10 minutes, but we will not present any memorandum since he is on a private visit,” said Prof Nyong’o.

But in Kogelo, elders and a section of professionals insist they will present their agenda.

A memorandum set to be presented to Obama through the chairman of the Luo Council of Elders Mzee Opiyo Otondi, exudes a lot of expectation from the ‘big brother’.

On his last visit to the country in 2015, Obama failed to visit Kogelo due to the security risks. But he met his immediate family at Kempinsky hotel in Nairobi and promised to travel to Kogelo at a later stage as a private citizen.

Last week, Dr Auma Obama, President Obama’s sister who is set to host him, in a stern media interview, asked Kenyans to stay away from gonya gonya (unnecessary begging), but get down to work in a bid to make a change in their lives.

Dr Auma’s statement has not gone down well with a section of Kogelo residents who feel it belittled them.

But with the African tradition where big brothers are bestowed with the burden of looking after younger siblings, Obama will definitely not escape a few demands from his people. And the memorandum says it all.

And today, Obama’s extended Kogelo family, through the Luo Council of Elders, will be expecting their son to help address a number of issues, both in the village and in Kenya at large.

