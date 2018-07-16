Nobody is guaranteed presidency in 2022, says Senator Gideon Moi

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi arrives for a fundraising at AIC Emining. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called for an end to the 2022 presidential succession debate.

Instead, Gideon said, leaders should support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

“I support the ongoing fight on corruption and we should all support the President in the fight against corruption. We should also support his development agenda, which will benefit this area,” Senator Moi said.

Speaking at Kipsaraman in Baringo North, Gideon said no one was guaranteed the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

"Even if you are ahead, it does not mean that you have arrived at your destination" he said.

He had attended the burial of retired chief Daniel Chelagat Kipkebut.

The senator was responding to comments by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo on Deputy President William Ruto's presidency in 2022.

Tiaty MP William Kamket said he supported Gideon's candidacy in the 2022 presidential election.

"The Kalenjin community fear being in the opposition. Gideon Moi will not take you to opposition," said Kamket.

Gideon called for an end to insecurity in the region.

He asked security personnel to restore peace.

The leaders present, including Baringo Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony, Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie and Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, condemned insecurity in Baringo North and Tiaty.

Mr Kandie called for more schools and water projects in the area, saying this would help end conflicts.