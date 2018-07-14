Anxiety, high expectations as obama visit looms Next Story
MCAs reject development plan Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Boy, 2 year old, killed in house fire

By James Omoro | Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

A two year old baby has been killed while his two siblings were rescued when their house caught fire in Homa Bay County.

The incident occurred when the parents of the children were away.

ALSO READ: Couple cuts short honeymoon after son is kidnapped

Residents said the boy was left alone in the house with his two siblings before the house caught fire.

Area Chief Samuel Obado said neighbors who rushed to the scene managed to rescue the other two children who escaped unhurt.

However, he said, the infant had been asleep when the fire broke out, making it difficult for rescuers to notice.

“The boy suffered severe injuries on his stomach and chest. He was rushed to Suba South Sub county Hospital where he died while receiving medication,” said Obado.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Obado said the house was burnt to ashes with all property inside it.           

The administrator said, “There is suspicion that one of the minors might have been playing with a match box in the house, culminating in the fire.” 

He cautioned the parents against leaving young children alone home.

ALSO READ: Traders count heavy losses as 300 stalls go up in flames

RELATED TOPICS:
Homa Bay County
fire tragedy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya to build police station on lake island to quell tension

Kenya to build police station on lake island to quell tension

The elusive ghosts lighting Gikomba fires

The elusive ghosts lighting Gikomba fires

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Another fatal Gikomba fire an indictment on city managers

Another fatal Gikomba fire an indictment on city managers

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited