Boy, 2 year old, killed in house fire

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

A two year old baby has been killed while his two siblings were rescued when their house caught fire in Homa Bay County.

The incident occurred when the parents of the children were away.

Residents said the boy was left alone in the house with his two siblings before the house caught fire.

Area Chief Samuel Obado said neighbors who rushed to the scene managed to rescue the other two children who escaped unhurt.

However, he said, the infant had been asleep when the fire broke out, making it difficult for rescuers to notice.

“The boy suffered severe injuries on his stomach and chest. He was rushed to Suba South Sub county Hospital where he died while receiving medication,” said Obado.

Obado said the house was burnt to ashes with all property inside it.

The administrator said, “There is suspicion that one of the minors might have been playing with a match box in the house, culminating in the fire.”

He cautioned the parents against leaving young children alone home.

