Exposed: Lies about your ugali and chapati Next Story
Kiraithe asks Kenyans to appreciate Chinese work Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Court upholds election of MP Alfred Keter

By Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 16:01, Updated July 11th 2018 at 16:22 GMT +3
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

Court of Appeal sitting in Eldoret has overturned High Court decision that nullified the election of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

Justices Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamilah Mohammed ruled that Alfred Keter had been validly elected.

ALSO READ: Court to decide Keter’s fate today

The judges further ruled that the petitioner Benard Kitur did not provide sufficient evidence that Keter engaged in election malpractice by campaigning beyond the stipulated time.

The MP challenged the decision, on March 1, by High Court judge Kanyi Kimondo, nullifying his election following a successful petition by Bernard Kibor who vied as an independent candidate.

Keter's lawyers, led by Otiende Amollo, had told the appellate court that the High Court erred in law by nullifying the election based on non-factual evidence.

"The High Court used a single ground that Keter campaigned in six places on August 6, last year, but we have argued that there was no evidence to that effect," said Amollo told the three-judge bench.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The MP maintained he did not engage in illegal campaigns and his victory should be validated by the appellate court.

But Kibor, through his lawyer Amos Magut, asked the judges to reject the appeal and uphold the High Court decision because witnesses had said Keter campaigned on the said day, which was out of the time stipulated by the IEBC. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Nandi Hills MP
Alfred Keter
Court of Appeal

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Court to decide Keter’s fate today

Court to decide Keter’s fate today

Court nullifies Embakasi South MP Mawathe’s win

Court nullifies Embakasi South MP Mawathe’s win

Charity Ngilu wins round 2

Charity Ngilu wins round 2

Former Transport CS Kamau to face corruption charges

Former Transport CS Kamau to face corruption charges

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited