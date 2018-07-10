BREAKING NEWS
X
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
Waititu: I didn’t use public funds to buy prime property Next Story
Three die in horror road smash Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Team wants taxes on tea scrapped

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3
Tea farmers follow when Senate Ad Hoc Committee on tea visited farmers in Kianjokoma market, Embu County. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

A Senate team has called for scrapping of 43 taxes imposed on tea farmers to maximise profits.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee on tea, Aaron Cheruiyot, yesterday said the taxes on the tea value chain have increased operation costs which is eating into farmers' earnings.

ALSO READ: More than 3.2m Kenyans file income tax returns

Cheruiyot, who spoke at Kianjokoma Market in Embu North, where the senators met tea farmers, said whereas farmers work hard to produce high quality tea, most of them are struggling to meet basic needs due to poor pay.

“The committee has been going round the country meeting tea farmers to know what they want done to improve their lives. The farmers want government to review taxes so that they benefit from their hard work,” said Cheruiyot.

Major problem

He noted that brokers have also become a major problem to tea farming as they pocket huge sums of money at the expense of the growers themselves. 

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Cheruiyot said once they complete compiling the report, they will rally their counterparts in the Senate to adopt it so as to rescue the tea farmers from exploitative middlemen and punitive taxes.

Cheruiyot who was accompanied by area Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Bomet's Christopher Langat and Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a also called on the Government to write off debts farmers owe it.

Farmers said multiple taxes are impoverishing them. Some are now hawking green leaves to increase their income.

ALSO READ: Sugar imports cost us Sh36b, says taxman

RELATED TOPICS:
nyeri senate
taxes on tea scrapped
taxes
Senate team
taxes imposed on tea farmers
maximise profits

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New taxes on selfies, preachers and mutura

New taxes on selfies, preachers and mutura

Bankers challenge new tax on transactions

Bankers challenge new tax on transactions

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Protests over new taxes

Protests over new taxes

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited