Puzzle over killing of ex-gangster who surrendered to cops

The mysterious killing of a suspected gangster who recently surrendered to authorities at the Coast and renounced violence has raised eyebrows.

Abubakar Salim alias Beka was shot 12 times on Saturday evening within Mwandoni, Kisauni, sparking anger and fear among residents who claim police had a hand in the killing.

Police declined to discuss the matter or respond to accusations that officers waylaid and killed Abubakar.

Yesterday, Sangura Musee, the Kisauni OCPD, accused the media of sensational reporting.

Relatives claimed Abubakar, who was buried yesterday, was shot in the legs and chest and died on the spot.

Youth reformed

The family, Kenya Red Cross Society and Haki Africa, a human rights lobby group, said the slain youth had reformed and had not been involved in any crime lately.

Kenya Red Cross County Coordinator Mohamed Rajab said Abubakar had surrendered to authorities and was put under the special European Union programme on Conflict Prevention Peace and Economic Opportunities for the Youth in Kenya.

"He actually surrendered last year. We handed him over to police for normal profiling and we took him through the Government amnesty programme," Rajab said.

