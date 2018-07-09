Give investigative agencies time to work, says Gideon

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) hands his donation of Sh1 million to Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku in aid of St Teresa Gatui Parish in Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a, yesterday. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked Kenyans to give the government agencies that are looking into corruption and illegal sugar importation time to investigate.

Gideon, who spoke during a church fundraiser at St Teresa Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu Constituency, yesterday, said the agencies needed the support of all Kenyans as well as space so that they could successfully bring those responsible to book.

ALSO READ: How the presidential system fuels impunity and graft

“We should be a little bit patient with the government agencies that are looking into the issue so that we can give them space to do their work,” he said.

He also backed Parliament to come up with more conclusive findings on the sugar importation scandal after MPs criticised the joint committee on Agriculture and Trade for tabling a half-baked report.

“Some members of the House might not be pleased by what the report says but there are mechanisms on how the issue will be addressed,” he said.

The senator, who was accompanied by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, said fighting corruption was the only way that Kenyans would be assured of achieving the Big Four agenda of food security, cheap housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare

“Each and every Kenyan must stand firm and be involved in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Lenku dismissed reports of a rift within Jubilee caused by the fight against corruption.

“The party is solid and the rumours of a rift between the leaders was unfounded. We stand firmly behind the President in the fight against corruption.

"The concern is the framework in which the lifestyle audit will be done. Once it is clear, and there are policies and law to support it, every Kenyan will be behind the President,” he said.

ALSO READ: Parliament failed Kenyans in sugar scandal probe, leaders say

Meanwhile, the joint committee on Agriculture and Trade has written to various State agencies for findings to beef up its final report.

The committee, co-chaired by Kanini Kega and Adan Haji, has written to the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Government Chemist to provide it with results of tests they carried on seized sugar following allegations that the commodity contained poisonous metals.

The move by the team comes against the backdrop of stinging criticism by the National Assembly of the team's preliminary report as shoddy and ridiculous.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi gave the team another 10 days to come up with conclusive findings whether there was mercury or not in the sweetener.

Yesterday, Kega said the committee will follow up the matter and provide a detailed report to the country.

“We have communicated to the Government agencies on the need to release results that will help us compile our report. We cannot afford to scuttle the process because if we dare do that, the sugar barons in this country will be smiling all the way to the bank and nobody will be able to unravel the truth."

ALSO READ: To stem graft we must change national culture