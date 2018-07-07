Sackings after PM stranded at airport Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Car bomb explodes near Somali presidential palace: police

By Reuters | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 13:08, Updated July 7th 2018 at 13:12 GMT +3

A suicide car bomb exploded meters away from the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday and smoke was seen rising above the scene of the explosion although it was unclear who was behind the blast, police said.

“A car bomb exploded ... it is too early to know (the) casualty,” Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters moments after blast.

ALSO READ: Residents cry foul over missing persons

A second blast nearby occurred opposite a police building, a police source said. It was not immediately clear whether it caused any injuries.

A Reuters witness saw smoke emanating from many burning vehicles at the scene around the blasts.

Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country where they are fighting to topple the central government. But they have not yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s blasts.

The group wants to topple the Western-backed central government, expel the African Union-mandated peace keeping force AMISOM and establish a government based on their own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Somalia has been gripped by violence and lawlessness since the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990.

The first explosion occurred outside a building meters away from the presidential palace and also near a checkpoint.

Hussein said security forces opened fire after the blast occurred. Booming sounds of ambulance sirens were heard while announcements were made via loudspeaker to help clear the road.

ALSO READ: Seven soldiers injured in a car bomb.

RELATED TOPICS:
car bomb
somalia

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

One killed, four wounded in Somalia attack

One killed, four wounded in Somalia attack

US commando killed, four wounded in Somalia attack

US commando killed, four wounded in Somalia attack

Dozens killed in clashes between two Somali regions

Dozens killed in clashes between two Somali regions

Somalia's recovery efforts firmly on course

Somalia's recovery efforts firmly on course

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited