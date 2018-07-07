Dormitory destroyed in night fire Next Story
University and bank to collect revenue for Kisumu

By Kepher Otieno | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3
Kisumu CEC in charge of Finance Nerry Achar addresses the press on June 05, 2018 where he revealed that the county has contracted Strathmore University to collect revenue on behalf of the county. [Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Kisumu County has now contracted Strathmore University and Cooperative Bank to help collect its revenue as it targets Sh5 billion revenue ceiling this financial year.

The contract has been awarded to the two entities after the contract initially awarded to River Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank expired.

On Friday, County Finance Minister Nerry Achar said they will henceforth use a cashless system. But he was quick to assure casual workers contracted to collect revenues for the county that once the new system picks up, they will be re-absorbed in the system.

He clarified that only 100 revenue workers whose contracts had expired, were terminated from service but none of them was dismissed as was recently reported.

''This is expected to bridge the budget deficit. It will also see us raise allocation to wards from Sh30 to Sh200 million,'' he said at a press conference.

Currently, Kisumu County's budget is Sh9.2 billion, down from the initial Sh9.6 billion, which could not be realised due to shortfalls in revenue targets.

