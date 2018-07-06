Controversial televangelist on the spot over links to radicalisation

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 09:15, Updated July 6th 2018 at 10:00 GMT +3

Controversial televangelist Pastor Paul Makenzi before Malindi Law Courts last year. (Photo: File)

A controversial televangelist based in the tourism haven of Malindi in Kilifi County is on the spot for spreading ideological radicalisation in his church.

Pastor Paul Makenzi of Good News International Ministries allegedly uses the Holy Book Bible to bring children out of school.

His preaching has led to many children dropping out of school to follow his radical messages which are against formal education.

Last year police raided his church and managed to rescue 53 students aged between 10 and 35 years who had been radicalized and quit school.

The rescued students had abandoned their homes and were following the pastor’s teachings.

The pastor and his wife were charged in court but reports indicate the controversial teachings are still going on.

Kilifi County Commissioner Magu Mutindika said they were aware of the preacher’s radical teachings and warned parents against allowing their children to join the Malindi church that is spreading ideological radicalization.

Speaking in Kilifi Mutindika said investigations done by his officers indicated that the Church located at Furunzi area along the Malindi Salagate road is not registered.

“The church was established in Malindi. He uses the bible to recruit children through ideological radicalisation, many children leave school school,’’ the administrator said.

He vowed to deal with the televangelist in accordance to the law as he was spreading ideologies that are unconstitutional.

Felicia Odado, a representative of ACT a civil rights organization said the issue of the televangelist has been discussed broadly in the Kilifi County peace forum forums.

She said the Pastor was using bible to bring community together to reject formal education adding that many agreed.

“Radicalization can be used by any religion members of the public should be cautious and report such cases of false ideologies,’’ she said.

Bishop Lawrence Dena, the Kilifi County Peace Forum Chairman said all religious leaders and Kaya elders approached the televangelist and openly told him they were against his teachings.

He said they are also in talks with the community to oppose such teachings as they were not biblical and expressed optimism that they would soon resolve the problem.