Pomp and colour as Rwandan community fete Liberation Day

Today Rwandans in Kenya come together to mark twenty-fourth Liberation anniversary.

Dressed in ‘Made in Rwanda’ attire decorated with “Visit Rwanda” theme, delegates danced chanting patriotic songs as officials outlined milestones achieved by RPF-led government in the past twenty-four years.

Speaking about the existing bilateral relations between Rwanda and Kenya, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya Amb. James Kimonyo informed that Kenya remains the biggest trade partner in Rwanda and there are still a lot of room for investors to cast their investment in Rwanda.

The envoy asked more Kenyans to take advantage of the enabling environment that includes an all-inclusive business permit acquired within six hours of application.

“In the area of trade, we are witnessing a steady increase of the overall trade volume between our two countries,” he said.

The envoy noted that Rwanda’s exports to Kenya have included coffee, tea, hides and skins and cereals at Sh11.3 billion last year and Kenya’s exports to Rwanda have accounted for Sh11.5 billion.

He said to date; Kenyan investment in Rwanda is worth Sh 41.8 billion which makes Kenya the leading contributors to Foreign Direct Investment in Rwanda.

“We deeply appreciate the role of Kenya’s private sector for its huge contribution to Rwanda’s economic transformation,” he said.

Mr. Kimonyo announced that country has dedicated this year’s anniversary to highlighting investment and business opportunities in Rwanda.

“The ‘Visit Rwanda’ movement has attracted a lot of attention globally. After Rwanda signed a deal with Arsenal Football Club in May this year, the number of people searching Rwanda on line has increased by almost 6,000 per cent,” noting that they are confident that this marketing strategy will bring a lot of tourists in Rwanda and our sub-region.

He said, through the Northern Corridor Integration Projects framework relating to Single tourist visa, one can visit Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda using the same visa

Speaking at the same event, Kenya’s Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Macharia Kamau who was chief guest lauded the Rwandan people for their resilience.

“The transformation you have seen in Rwanda is monumental and was unimaginable 24 years ago,” said Mr. Macharia who was a UNDP official coordinating humanitarian and reconstruction effort after the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsi.

Mr Macharia said Kenya will continue with the good bilateral relations and thanked Rwanda for choosing Kenya as the preferred source of FDI.

Both Kenya and Rwanda enjoy warm relations that are marked with close collaboration and strategic partnerships on issues of sub-regional, regional and international scope. Since 1994, Rwanda has made tremendous strides that have elevated the country to a nation of reference in regard to various aspects of state recovery and national development.

“Rwanda’s transformational leadership and resolute political will has been at the center of the transformed governance and socio-economic fabric of the Rwandan economy. This has been made possible through strengthening of national institutions, consolidating peace and security, cultivating national unity, spearheading women empowerment and gender equality. In this regard, Kenya takes great pride in the economic milestones achieved by Rwanda.” Macharia noted

Ambassador James Kimonyo recalled how on the day of 4th of July 1994, His Excellency President Paul Kagame, commanding the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) single handedly stopped the genocide when the entire world stood by and watched.

“As we celebrate this important day, we want to honor his heroism, bravely and extraordinary courage in stopping the genocide and liberating our country,” he said.

He saluted some of the Senior Officers, present at the celebrations, who participated in the country’s liberation struggle which saved it from total destruction.

In the past 24 years the country has forged strong bonds among our citizens through Unity and reconciliation, maintained a stable and secure state, built strong and sound justice system to foster rule of Law, established strong governance and democratic dispensation, grew our economy at an average rate of 8 per cent at least in the last 10 years or so and provided effective social services to our citizens in terms of healthcare and education.

KCB Rwanda has partly financed the construction new Bugesera International Airport which will be the largest international airport in the region.

“KCB Bank Group is proud to be a part of the remarkable transformation that is Rwanda today. By financing development projects in Rwanda, we are a testimony that Rwanda is open for business and investment. On the back of the Real Estate projects, we shall facilitate financial products for both home ownership and investment. The bank is also happy to partner with a leading Rwandan company in Century Real Estate to ensure the home acquisition process is seamless. We invite Kenyans to access our mortgage facilities to invest in Rwanda,” said Cahrles Haba the Managing Director at Century Real Estate in Kigali.