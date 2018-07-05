Convict pleads for chance to preach to court

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 22:31 GMT +3

A robbery with violence convict has pleaded with a court to allow him to preach to prove he was a changed man.

Muhoro Thuita, 58, (pictured) who was charged alongside Simon Githu Mbugua, 57, tickled the courtroom during a re-sentencing hearing when he quoted Bible verses and asked to be given five minutes to preach.

He told Justice Joel Ngugi that after spending 18 years in prison, he had learnt the folly of his ways and become a pastor.

Thuita and Mbugua had been charged on January 4, 2000 with violently robbing Paul Okoth of his car and Sh300,000, as well as threatening to kill him. They were found guilty and sentenced to death. The two later appealed the conviction but lost.

Thuita said he regretted the incident that earned them years in jail and a date with the hangman. He said after losing the appeal, he left the court room and 'met God'.

Quoting Proverbs 28:13, Thuita said he realised the need to be open so that he could be forgiven. He said he had made several attempts while in prison to meet the complainant to ask for forgiveness but was told he had died.

He told the court that life behind bars had been hell, adding that it was only through God’s grace and mercy that he had survived.

“It is just because God helped me. Give me some minutes I preach to these people. When I see them, I don't see a court - I see a church. They will change.

"I know this court has the power to say my life in prison is enough; just like God said it was enough for the Israelites' suffering,” Thuita said.

Mbugua asked the State to look into the case again, adding that he had gone through a lot while in jail.

Prosecutor Amos Chigiti asked the court to strike a balance between the aggravating factors and the mitigation because the two men seemed transformed. Chigiti said the men had been members of a gang who armed themselves with guns and swords.

"If we could substitute death with 25 years from date of conviction, it will be appropriate,” said the prosecutor.

The court will give its final decision on October 11.