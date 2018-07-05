EACC gets forms on Swazuri wealth Next Story
Bill seeks to protect vital personal data Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Senators reveal plot to stop Patel dam tragedy probe

By Daniel Psirmoi | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 20:29 GMT +3
Senate ad-hoc committee probing Solai Dam tragedy member Susan Kihika and Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr during a meeting on Wednesday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of a Senate team investigating the Patel Dam tragedy now claim there are attempts to intimidate them.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (right), who chairs the committee, revealed that some of his team members had been threatened by individuals from within the country and abroad.

ALSO READ: Killer Patel Dam was illegal, CS

The Patel Dam burst on May 9 and killed 47 people in Solai, Nakuru County.  

“Some elements are trying to sabotage the work of this committee. A section of members has received calls from people, locally and internationally, asking them to go slow on the matter,” he said.

Kilonzo, who spoke at Parliament Buildings after meeting Kenya Red Cross officials yesterday, vowed to soldier on despite the threats. He said they would, tomorrow, visit the site of the tragedy.

“We want to let the group know that we will not be intimidated, cowed or compromised. Our mandate is to collect facts and make appropriate recommendations. We will continue with our investigations to the end without fear or favour,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and their nominated counterpart Sylvia Kasanga echoed his sentiments, noting that they would not allow anyone to derail them.

“We'll ensure we get to the bottom of the matter. All the attempts they are making to frustrate the investigations are an indication there are illegalities they are trying to cover up,” said Kihika.

She added: “As a committee, we will ensure whoever is culpable will ultimately be held responsible."

Sakaja lamented that State agencies deployed to investigate the matter exhibited laxity.

ALSO READ: We were tricked into signing for a token, say Patel Dam victims

RELATED TOPICS:
killer patel dam
patel dam
patel dam victims

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Killer Patel Dam was illegal, CS

Killer Patel Dam was illegal, CS

We were tricked into signing for a token, say Patel Dam victims

We were tricked into signing for a token, say Patel Dam victims

Patel Dam probe team ejects 'unprepared' officials

Patel Dam probe team ejects 'unprepared' officials

Dam tragedy will ebb away

Dam tragedy will ebb away

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited