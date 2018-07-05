Senators reveal plot to stop Patel dam tragedy probe

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 20:29 GMT +3

Senate ad-hoc committee probing Solai Dam tragedy member Susan Kihika and Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr during a meeting on Wednesday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of a Senate team investigating the Patel Dam tragedy now claim there are attempts to intimidate them.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (right), who chairs the committee, revealed that some of his team members had been threatened by individuals from within the country and abroad.

ALSO READ: Killer Patel Dam was illegal, CS

The Patel Dam burst on May 9 and killed 47 people in Solai, Nakuru County.

“Some elements are trying to sabotage the work of this committee. A section of members has received calls from people, locally and internationally, asking them to go slow on the matter,” he said.

Kilonzo, who spoke at Parliament Buildings after meeting Kenya Red Cross officials yesterday, vowed to soldier on despite the threats. He said they would, tomorrow, visit the site of the tragedy.

“We want to let the group know that we will not be intimidated, cowed or compromised. Our mandate is to collect facts and make appropriate recommendations. We will continue with our investigations to the end without fear or favour,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and their nominated counterpart Sylvia Kasanga echoed his sentiments, noting that they would not allow anyone to derail them.

“We'll ensure we get to the bottom of the matter. All the attempts they are making to frustrate the investigations are an indication there are illegalities they are trying to cover up,” said Kihika.

She added: “As a committee, we will ensure whoever is culpable will ultimately be held responsible."

Sakaja lamented that State agencies deployed to investigate the matter exhibited laxity.

ALSO READ: We were tricked into signing for a token, say Patel Dam victims