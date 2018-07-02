Program to boost maternal and child health

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 22:17 GMT +3

The county has launched a programme to ensure women deliver in hospital to enhance safety of mother and child.

Under the Linda Mama initiative, 50 caregivers have been trained to offer prenatal care to expectant mothers.

The beneficiaries were trained by the ISOMUM Institute of Amref International University. They will be expected to offer modern and innovative, quality services to mothers and children throughout the first 1,000 days after delivery.

Deputy Governor Joash Maangi noted the programme would boost access to health services.

“We need such programmes to boost access to health services, especially for pregnant women and children under five years who are the most vulnerable,” he said.

He added: "The universal healthcare agenda is not just an idea by the national government’. Partnerships with other groups play a very big role in achieving health coverage."

Those in need of the services will place a request through a website that will be provided.