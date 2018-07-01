Widow seeks justice after pastor defiles, impregnates daughter

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 20:10, Updated July 1st 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3

A pastor has been arrested for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother, who hails from Ukia in Kaiti Constituency, said the minor told her she had gone to clean the church with her friends when the pastor reportedly took advantage of her.

The Standard Eight pupil claims the pastor dragged her to his house, within the church compound, and defiled her.

The woman said the minor told her that the pastor warned her against telling anyone about the incident owing to his position in society. “I want justice for my daughter. The pastor should not be allowed to get away with this crime,” said the widow.

The pastor has served in the church for one year.

There were no activities in the church compound when The Standard visited on Saturday. Usually, there would be members of the church cleaning and making other preparations ahead of the Sunday service.

The police said they had already launched investigation into the matter.

A senior police officer at Makueni Police Station said the girl was sent for medical tests, which confirmed that she was pregnant.

Area OCPD Bosita Omukholongolo said they were questioning the suspect.

“We have a pastor in our custody, he has been accused of defiling and impregnating a minor. We will get to the bottom of the matter,” he said.

The girl’s mother claimed some of the leaders in the church had been pushing her to have the matter settled out of court.

“We met at the police station where the church officials took me aside and asked me to withdraw the case.”