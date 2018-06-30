Naivasha matatu operators to strike over road

| Published Sat, June 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

Chairman of matatu operators in Naivasha and Gilgil Stephen Mungai (left) with fellow members addresses the press in Naivasha over poor roads in the region. [Photo: Antony Gitonga/ Standard]

Naivasha matatu owners association has threatened to mobilise members to down tools over the poor state of Moi South Lake Road.

The road that heads to Lake Naivasha, tourist hotels and the Olkaria geothermal fields has been in a horrible state for two years now, with the blame shifting on the agency mandated to rehabilitate it.

ALSO READ: County begins repairs on rural access roads

Peter Karanja from South Lake Travellers Sacco, said they would pull out their vehicles from the route.

"We have issued a one-week ultimatum to government to commence rehabilitation of the road or else we pull out of the route," he said.