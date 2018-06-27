Joy as widows to access clean water Next Story
Why great wildebeest migration has delayed Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Directors in court challenge withdrawal of case against Nakuru Town East MP

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 26th 2018 at 23:44 GMT +3
Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria before Senior Resident Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku. [Boniface Thuku/Standard]

A company has appealed against a decision to withdraw a case of malicious damage of property facing the Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament.

In an application dated June 22, 2018, ENSE Company Limited, through lawyer Gordon Ogola, wants the High Court to declare the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) an abuse of the criminal justice system.

In the suit, the DPP and the chief magistrate's court in Nakuru are named as respondents. MP David Gikaria is named as an interested party.

Mr Gikaria and Moses Gichangi, Elijah Kinyanjui, Boniface Mwangi and Francis Kahiro Mwangi had been charged with malicious damage to property.

On May 19, 2016, at Naka in Nakuru town, they allegedly wilfully and unlawfully damaged a perimeter wall worth Sh13 million, the property of ENSE Company.

Gikaria also faced another charge of theft. On June 2, 2015, at Naka estate in Nakuru, he allegedly stole 300 wheelbarrows, 500 pieces of Y12 pipes and four water tanks, all valued at Sh2 million, the property of ENSE Company.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

In a letter annexed in the application, the DPP ordered the withdrawal of the case on February 15, 2018, under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The application will be heard on October 2, 2018.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria
ENSE Company Limited
criminal justice system

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited