56-year-old Woman killed in lover's house

By Antony Gitonga | Published Mon, June 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 24th 2018 at 21:29 GMT +3

The body of a 56-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday was found in the house of a 25-year-old man said to have been his lover.

Residents of Mwiciringiri area, off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, said the mother of seven had been stabbed several times in the incident suspected to have happened on Saturday.

Her body was found lying on a bed in the suspect’s house. James Kabono, the woman's cousin, said the two had been in a relationship that residents were opposed to.

“We decided to check on the suspect’s house and we found it locked and on breaking in we found the body lying in bed and covered in a blanket,” said Kabono.

Emotions ran high as police collected the body.

The suspect remained at large. Area chief Michael Ng’ang’a said she could have been strangled before being stabbed.

The chief added that the whereabouts of the suspect remained unknown but was confident that police would catch up with him.

“The two were lovers for a long time but no one knows what transpired leading to this brutal murder,” said the chief.

