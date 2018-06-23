Ruto tells of plot to undermine government Next Story
Mutua moves to Supreme Court to overturn verdict Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Kalonzo supports arrest of Kebs MD Charles Ongwae

By Timothy Makokha | Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 10:28, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he called Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i on phone and encouraged him to take action on suspects involved in the contraband sugar business.

Kalonzo said the fight against illegal sugar and other contraband goods must be encouraged for the safety of Kenyans.

ALSO READ: Kenyans resort to cheap and 'safe' sugar from Uganda

“I actually called Dr. Matiangi yesterday, I haven’t called him for long so I think its something to do with this handshakes, to encourage him because if you do not know how government work, the minister for interior cannot just open his mouth just like that,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Leader said the sugar cartels have killed local sugar industries, which the western Kenyan region depends on resulting to massive job losses.

“When we were negotiation the East Africa Customs Union Treaty, we had to put safeguards, what we were calling the sensitive list to bar countries like Egypt, not to be allowed to export sugar to Kenya, in the effort to safeguard our sugar industry,”  said Kalonzo

Kalonzo at the same time applauded security agencies for arresting Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other officials suspected of being behind the influx of contraband goods in the country.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The arrest of Kebs bosses came after weeks of the government agency fighting negative publicity over claims of allowing the distribution of fake standardisation mark stickers and stamps, leading to a proliferation of fake products in the market.

Kalonzo made the remarks on Friday in Wote, Makueni County during the burial of Peter Kamba, a businessman in Machakos Town.

RELATED TOPICS:
kebs md charles ongwae
contraband sugar
Kalonzo Musyoka

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Farmers demand arrest of sugar imports cartels

Farmers demand arrest of sugar imports cartels

57 bags of illegal sugar seized by police

57 bags of illegal sugar seized by police

MPs want sugar import licenses cancelled

MPs want sugar import licenses cancelled

Shocking revelation on Sugar

Shocking revelation on Sugar

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited