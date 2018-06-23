Kalonzo supports arrest of Kebs MD Charles Ongwae

| Published Sat, June 23rd 2018 at 10:28, Updated June 23rd 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that he called Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i on phone and encouraged him to take action on suspects involved in the contraband sugar business.

Kalonzo said the fight against illegal sugar and other contraband goods must be encouraged for the safety of Kenyans.

“I actually called Dr. Matiangi yesterday, I haven’t called him for long so I think its something to do with this handshakes, to encourage him because if you do not know how government work, the minister for interior cannot just open his mouth just like that,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper Leader said the sugar cartels have killed local sugar industries, which the western Kenyan region depends on resulting to massive job losses.

“When we were negotiation the East Africa Customs Union Treaty, we had to put safeguards, what we were calling the sensitive list to bar countries like Egypt, not to be allowed to export sugar to Kenya, in the effort to safeguard our sugar industry,” said Kalonzo

Kalonzo at the same time applauded security agencies for arresting Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other officials suspected of being behind the influx of contraband goods in the country.

The arrest of Kebs bosses came after weeks of the government agency fighting negative publicity over claims of allowing the distribution of fake standardisation mark stickers and stamps, leading to a proliferation of fake products in the market.

Kalonzo made the remarks on Friday in Wote, Makueni County during the burial of Peter Kamba, a businessman in Machakos Town.