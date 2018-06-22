Kenyan soldier quits military to run posho mill Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

MCAs oppose transformation of mortuary to funeral home

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 20:28, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 20:36 GMT +3
Embu MCAs in their sworn in ceremony. [Photo: Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Members of the local county assembly have faulted plans by Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital management to transform its mortuary into a funeral home at a cost of Sh8 million.

The hospital management wants the Budget and Appropriations Committee to allocate Sh3.5 million in the 2018/2019 financial year for expansion of the mortuary into a higher capacity funeral home.

ALSO READ: Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory

This is in addition to Sh3.9 million allocated in the 2017/2018 period for renovation of the cold-room. The hospital also needs Sh1.5 million for cabro paving and another Sh3 million for cementing the walkways.

Saying it was not a priority, the MCAs questioned why staffing, stocking of drugs, modernising the wards and equipping theatres was not a priority.

The hospital’s CEO Moses Njue urged the MCAs to visit the facility to assess the situation

RELATED TOPICS:

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Residents cry foul over missing persons

Residents cry foul over missing persons

Farmers demand arrest of sugar imports cartels

Farmers demand arrest of sugar imports cartels

Varsities call for research funds

Varsities call for research funds

Government urged to fund Saccos

Government urged to fund Saccos

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited