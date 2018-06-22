MCAs oppose transformation of mortuary to funeral home

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 20:28, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 20:36 GMT +3

Embu MCAs in their sworn in ceremony. [Photo: Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Members of the local county assembly have faulted plans by Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital management to transform its mortuary into a funeral home at a cost of Sh8 million.

The hospital management wants the Budget and Appropriations Committee to allocate Sh3.5 million in the 2018/2019 financial year for expansion of the mortuary into a higher capacity funeral home.

ALSO READ: Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory

This is in addition to Sh3.9 million allocated in the 2017/2018 period for renovation of the cold-room. The hospital also needs Sh1.5 million for cabro paving and another Sh3 million for cementing the walkways.

Saying it was not a priority, the MCAs questioned why staffing, stocking of drugs, modernising the wards and equipping theatres was not a priority.

The hospital’s CEO Moses Njue urged the MCAs to visit the facility to assess the situation