MCAs oppose transformation of mortuary to funeral home

Members of the local county assembly have faulted plans by Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital management to transform its mortuary into a funeral home at a cost of Sh8 million.
The hospital management wants the Budget and Appropriations Committee to allocate Sh3.5 million in the 2018/2019 financial year for expansion of the mortuary into a higher capacity funeral home.
This is in addition to Sh3.9 million allocated in the 2017/2018 period for renovation of the cold-room. The hospital also needs Sh1.5 million for cabro paving and another Sh3 million for cementing the walkways.
Saying it was not a priority, the MCAs questioned why staffing, stocking of drugs, modernising the wards and equipping theatres was not a priority.
The hospital’s CEO Moses Njue urged the MCAs to visit the facility to assess the situation