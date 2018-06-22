Why devolution is still a hit-and-miss affair

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 09:04, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 09:08 GMT +3

In summary There is a big hunger for servant leadership in the counties

Only a handful of the counties are incubators of good governance and development

The crucial promise of bringing government services closer to the people and allowing citizens, especially those at grassroots level to be pivotal players rather than “spectators of actions” regarding their public affairs as was previously the norm informed the popular desire to establish a devolved system of governance under the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

The 47 county governments that were thereby created have since become operational and their success, though varying, are imperfect if we reflect on the talks at the just gone fifth annual devolution conference which was held in Kakamega county and the related analyses that were covered in some of the local media outlets.

Servant leadership

But what sticks out as a major source of the challenges associated with poor implementation of devolution, and specifically its people-centered ideal, is the dearth of the spirit and working culture of servant leadership in a good chunk of our counties.

Coined by Robert K Greenleaf, the term ‘servant leadership’ expresses the timeless style of authority in which assiduous dedication to service is the guiding principle. In support of this approach, American author and psychiatrist Morgan Scott Peck averred that “Servant-leadership is more than a concept, it is a fact. Any great leader, by which I also mean an ethical leader of any group, will see herself or himself as a servant of that group and will act accordingly.”

In an environment where servant leadership is highly valued and practised, holders of public offices determinedly put their best foot forward to fulfill their mandates as positive, societal change agents. This type of optimum governance situation is largely missing under our devolved governments, which explains why only a handful of the counties can today be cited as incubators of good governance and development.

What this titanic blow implies is that the perfectly ordered work structure and mega resources that characterise the new tier of government-which can practically deliver much of the transformations that people want to see happen in their respective localities-stands substantially underutilised.

Public disappointment and anger over the poor performance of the decentralised system of governance has been steadily on the rise. A major acknowledgement of this concern was registered when devolution was noted down as one of the key issues that need rethinking under the Building Bridges Initiative which came about after the famous March handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political arch- rival the NASA principal and former premier Raila Odinga.

Challenges

There are a number of specific challenges in the counties that disquietingly point to the inadequacy of servant leadership. Misuse and theft of public resources is one such a huge mess. Audited financials for a good number of the county governments annually paint a heartbreaking picture of the rampancy of sleeze and financial imprudence.

The sin is also practically seen and felt at the ground by the sheer number of splurges and instant millionaires who are illicitly churned out by the devolved governments. How these rogue officials profligately display their showy lifestyle while claiming to be serving the ordinary people brings to mind a sarcastic stanza in Robert Coggin’s famous poem: The Development Set which reads:

“Development set homes are extremely chic,

Full of carvings, curios, and draped with batik.

Eye-level photographs subtly assure

That your host is at home with the great and the poor”.

The constitutional requirement for proper public participation when important decisions on governance and development are to be reached in the counties is equally and unfortunately flouted through the trivialisation of the continual exercise by deliberate use of charades.

In most counties, the desire for visibility and public relations has apparently taken precedence over meaningful and participative social dialogues that ought to take place between officials and the people at mashinani with a view of identifying the collective public needs and wishes, and creating a sense of public ownership of the processes and outcomes of devolution.

The failure to genuinely adopt the Concept of Communication for Development (C4D) has caused a disconnect between officials in some of the counties and the ordinary people they are mandated to serve. This can somewhat explain both the improvident nature of some of the public works in the counties and also why Kenyans are still engrossed with national politics despite the existence of these powerful and well-resourced corporate bodies near them.

Nepotism, elitism and clannism

Sickening also is the institutionalisation of elitism, nepotism, clannism and favouritism which pose grave dangers to our social fabric, security and development. I have personally experienced instances where I went to offices in my own county and I was diabolically asked what clan I belonged to or who my father is. Others would totally ignore a person if they are not acquainted with them.

To be honest, it had never occurred to me that I would one day be treated as an “outsider” in my own home area, more so under devolution. But sadly the unexpected finally transpired.

To save devolution and the dreams on which it was founded, county governments should urgently answer the cry for servant leadership. As Sheri L Dew opined, “True leaders understand that leadership is not about them but about those they serve. It is not about exalting themselves but about lifting others up.”

