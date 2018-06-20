Sugar wars spark heat in UhuRuto camp

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3

Multi-agency officers from Public Health, KEBS, KRA, DCI and Police officers inspecting suspected contraband Sugar at a warehouse belonging to Kanini Supermarket in Nakuru on June 19, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A probe into alleged importation of contraband sugar said to contain hazardous mercury and copper is now silently taking a political twist, with a divide emerging between politicians allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

While announcement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that impounded sugar contained harmful substances has sent shivers among Kenyans who are concerned at the damage the sugar may have already caused them, the importation of the commodity was yesterday a point of departure within Jubilee.

Talk of a witch-hunt emerged, with some quarters, largely allied to Ruto, viewing the fight against those behind the importation as being taken to the Deputy President’s doorstep.

But so sensitive is the matter that it has raised tension, with politicians in either camp not willing to publicly make statements that may be seen as openly targeting the opposite figures.

“You can easily tell who is behind the illegal business. Look at who is openly complaining and you can tell which side of the divide this is. There is no need to politicise the matter that is putting many Kenyans at risks of diseases,” said a politician from Central Kenya.

So divisive was the matter when it was discussed in the National Assembly yesterday that it became a hot topic, with a section of MPs shouting down Majority Leader Aden Duale as he sought to make disclosures on those behind the sugar business.

Duale, who admitted to having been named as among those involved in the illegal business, turned the tide on those who he claimed were involved in the duty-free sugar importation, naming several companies he claimed had been given the leeway by Treasury to bring in the commodity.

“Tomorrow I will be naming 100 companies that imported sugar. If we have chosen to clean Kenya, let us clean it completely, not doing it halfway,” said Duale.

But allegations were rife that some statements made on contents of the sugar may have been exaggerated to whip up public emotions, in a move to ensure the fight attracts support from Kenyans, even as it is taken to politicians and businessmen said to be allied to the DP.

Already, questions are being raised at the haste with which the alleged contraband sugar impounded in a warehouse in Eastleigh, Nairobi, was tested and found to be grossly contaminated with the harmful elements.

Those questioning the process wonder how the raid was conducted in the morning and by afternoon disclosures were already being made on the findings of the tests conducted on the sugar.

The Government last week said lab tests were carried out on samples of the 1,474 bags of the contraband sugar, but questions are being raised as to who exactly carried out these tests, with some sources saying the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) may not have been involved in the process.

Comprehensive report

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry said the comprehensive report of the tests that were carried out at the Government Chemist would be presented today to President Uhuru Kenyatta for subsequent action against individuals behind the dangerous business.

“The report is ready, but has not been presented to the President. We cannot share it until it is presented to him. Let’s talk tomorrow (today) once it has been received by the President,” said Interior Ministry Communication Officer Mwenda Njoka.

But another source within the Interior Ministry confided to The Standard that there could be no report on the alleged test by the Government.

While Mr Njoka said the Ministry could not immediately disclose the contents of the report before the same was handed over to the President, our source claimed that there was no report as alleged. He further claimed Kebs was not involved in the lab analysis.

We could not, however, verify the information. Our efforts to get a response from Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae were unsuccessful, as he said he was busy in a board meeting. He had promised to get back to us, but he had not by the time of going to press.

In Parliament, MPs demanded investigations by National Assembly’s Trade and Commerce Committee chaired by Kanini Kega (Kieni) to unearth faces behind the importation of contraband sugar.

List of traders

Duale challenged National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to provide a list of traders he allegedly licensed to import sugar as well as provide details whether the sugar allowed into the country was for consumption or other industrial use.

Duale revealed that the illegal sugar could have been allowed into the country during the election period.

“We want Rotich to tell us the people they gazetted to import sugar around August, when the country was in campaigns. We want this matter to be dealt with immediately,” he said.

He claimed the war on the illegal sugar was skewed to target small wholesalers but spare real importers of the commodity.

“This story of raiding small wholesalers in Garissa and Eastleigh we don’t want. You invade people with 100 or 200 bags of sugar but not the importers,” said Duale.

Minority leader John Mbadi said the country’s security agencies should also be probed, as they could be working in connivance with the importers to allow the commodity pass through the borders. “Apart from investigating Kebs, the committee also needs to interrogate our security agencies. These products are coming from to the country through some point,” said Mbadi.

Mbadi said the matter could be bigger that what the Government is telling

Not involved

Duale said his family was not involved in sugar business.

“My family does business in hotel and pharmaceutical. We have never done a single sugar business. We are going to tell you who are involved in this illegal business. The problem in Kenya is that people look for chicken thieves. I want to challenge Matiang’i to go for the real people behind this,” he said.