Investigation underway in IED deaths of police officers

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 18th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3
North Eastern Regional Coordinator Muhammad Saleh said those behind the attack escaped.[Photo: Standard]

Police are trying to establish whether an alert was issued before an attack in Tarbaj, in which eight policemen were killed. Sources said there were signs of an imminent Al-Shabaab attack, considering an exodus by residents.

"The indications were there because, among others, elderly people had been moved from the area to Garissa and a number of youths had not returned to the area. Al-Shabaab militants were also sighted there,” said an official based in the area.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Muhammad Saleh said those behind the attack escaped, adding that preliminary findings pointed to Shabaab's involvement although there were other reports that the attackers may have been locals.

The gunmen stole eight rifles and more than 540 bullets from the slain policemen - five Administration Police officers and three police reservists.

Those who died have been named as Sergeant Abdiaziz Ali, Constable Abdullahi Hirab, Constable Thomas Mchere, Constable Ali Mohammed Ali and Constable Ali Ahmed.

The police reservists were identified as Abdullahi Sheikh Yusuf, Daudi Ibrahim Ahmed and Muhumed Yakub Abdi.

