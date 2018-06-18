Prosecution seeks to re-open case facing alleged police imposter and two senior police officers

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 10:26, Updated June 18th 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3

Police imposter Joshua Waiganjo at the Nakuru Law Courts on June 30, 2017 where he was acquitted in a case he had been sued for stealing a motor-vehicle. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions wants the court to re-open a case against alleged police imposter Joshua Waiganjo (right) and two others.

State counsel Sandra Kosgey, in an application, told a Nakuru court to set aside orders issued on August 28, last year, and allow the case be re-opened.

Waiganjo is charged alongside former Rift Valley Provincial police boss John M’Mbijiwe and Anti-stock Theft Unit boss Remi Ngugi.

Ngugi and M’mbijiwe face charges of abuse of office.

The prosecutor said having been ordered to close the case, the court failed to accord it a chance to explain the turn of events.

The three, through their lawyers, however opposed the application and pleaded with the court to go on and deliver its final judgment in the case.

“We urge the court to dismiss the application by the prosecution and move forward to make a judgment in the matter. The constant delays by the prosecution have been of huge effect to the matter,” said M’Mbijiwe’s lawyer Pravin Bowry.??

Lawyer David Mongeri representing Waiganjo, said the application by the prosecution was a plan to derail the hearing and determination of the case.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Joe Omido said the court would deliver its ruling on August 20.

