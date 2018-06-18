Slum in Nairobi where drugs, alcohol and pregnancy go hand in hand Previous Story
Cofek expresses reservations over Treasury’s Sh3 trillion budget

By Josphat Thiong’o | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3
Cofek Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament have been asked to reject taxes that punish consumers, including the new Value Added Tax on basic commodities and an amendment to remove bank interest rate caps.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) criticised the decision to raise the cost of food. “The cost of living will go up considering the cost of kerosene and transport will rise.

“The rise in excise tax especially on M-Pesa can only mean a bleak future for the consumer,” said Cofek's Stephen Mutoro.

“It is wrong that Rotich bowed to pressure at the expense of consumers.”

