Cofek expresses reservations over Treasury’s Sh3 trillion budget

Published Mon, June 18th 2018

Cofek Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament have been asked to reject taxes that punish consumers, including the new Value Added Tax on basic commodities and an amendment to remove bank interest rate caps.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) criticised the decision to raise the cost of food. “The cost of living will go up considering the cost of kerosene and transport will rise.

“The rise in excise tax especially on M-Pesa can only mean a bleak future for the consumer,” said Cofek's Stephen Mutoro.

“It is wrong that Rotich bowed to pressure at the expense of consumers.”