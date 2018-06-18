Shot in the arm as farmers get pumps and drying beds

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Nyamira Trade Executive Omwanza Muga (right) explains how the water pumps the County Government procured for 20 coffee factories work as leaders of the various factories follow. The Executive said the county has embarked on revitalizing the coffee sector which has been on slump over the past years. He also commissioned 120 drying beds to the factories. PHOTO: STANLEY ONGWAE/STANDARD

Farmers have received water pumps and metallic drying beds worth Sh2.4 million to enhance processing of harvested coffee beans.

All the 20 factories in the county will receive one pump each and six drying beds, according to Trade Executive Omwanza Muga.

While commissioning the machines at the weekend, Mr Muga said the move was meant to revitalise the coffee industry in the region.

“The water pumps will help reduce production costs and ensure that the processed coffee is cleaned and dried well for it to fetch good prices internationally," said Muga.

He warned those elected to manage coffee saccos against wrangles and corruption.

The executive cited Magwagwa Cooperative Society whose committee has been sanctioned over misappropriation of more than Sh20 million.

REDUCE COSTS

The coffee sector has been hit by leadership wrangles, leading to the closure and split of cooperative societies in some instances.

Muga told the various cooperative societies to stop employing workers on permanent terms.

He said hiring workers on permanent basis increased the cost of production.

"If you employ casual workers, it will be easy for you to reduce costs because you will not incur a lot, which comes alongside compensating permanent employees," said Muga.

The occasion was attended by three Members of Nyamira County Assembly Fred Nyachae (Magwagwa), Charles Barongo (Bomwagamo) and Gilbert Nchore (Gachuba).

The three said poor leadership and corruption in the coffee sector was a big threat to the coffee farming industry in the region.

They urged the County Executive to zero in on cartels which were embezzling monies of coffee farmers.