Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi installed as a seniour elder Next Story
USAID to reduce maternal deaths in four counties Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Police in Mombasa nab 95 youths suspected to be involved in crime

By Philip Mwakio | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:19 GMT +3
Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara at his office in Mombasa County on Friday 8th December 2017. He disputed claims that the police were involved in shooting a man at Likoni and said they received the news of the shooting. He says the have launched investigations on the matter. Photo/Kelvin Karani

Police have arrested 95 youths suspected to be involved in crime.

County police boss Johnston Ipara yesterday said the arrests were made on Saturday night during a swoop in Mvita, Kisauni and Nyali, which have recently witnessed cases of lawlessness perpetrated by knife- and panga-wielding youths.

ALSO READ: Two held for trafficking Sh3 million tusks in Mombasa

 The heightened police action also came days after an officer attached to the Special Crimes Prevention Unit died in hospital after he was stabbed with a knife.

The policeman was tracking down thugs in the Magodoroni slums when he was attacked. He managed to kill his attacker.

Police later shot dead two suspected gangsters in Digore. Mr Ipara said the swoops would continue until they secured the areas being terrorised by gangs.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mombasa
crime
Kisauni

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Accounting officer is shot in the stomach

Accounting officer is shot in the stomach

Army general arrested over police spokesman’s killing

Army general arrested over police spokesman’s killing

Two stabbed to death in South Africa mosque

Two stabbed to death in South Africa mosque

President Uhuru to open Mombasa's Dongo Kundi Bypass

President Uhuru to open Mombasa's Dongo Kundi Bypass

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited