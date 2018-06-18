Police in Mombasa nab 95 youths suspected to be involved in crime

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 18:19 GMT +3

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara at his office in Mombasa County on Friday 8th December 2017. He disputed claims that the police were involved in shooting a man at Likoni and said they received the news of the shooting. He says the have launched investigations on the matter. Photo/Kelvin Karani

Police have arrested 95 youths suspected to be involved in crime.

County police boss Johnston Ipara yesterday said the arrests were made on Saturday night during a swoop in Mvita, Kisauni and Nyali, which have recently witnessed cases of lawlessness perpetrated by knife- and panga-wielding youths.

The heightened police action also came days after an officer attached to the Special Crimes Prevention Unit died in hospital after he was stabbed with a knife.

The policeman was tracking down thugs in the Magodoroni slums when he was attacked. He managed to kill his attacker.

Police later shot dead two suspected gangsters in Digore. Mr Ipara said the swoops would continue until they secured the areas being terrorised by gangs.

