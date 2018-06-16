Police net bhang worth over Sh13 million in Juja

| Published Sat, June 16th 2018 at 15:03, Updated June 16th 2018 at 15:24 GMT +3

Daniel Mugo

Police have netted bhang worth Sh13.5 million as they stepped up the fight against narcotics in Kiambu County.

The 3,578 rolls of bhang were in 16 bales which had been unnoticeably covered by plain sacks inside a remotely located house in Juja.

Kiambu Administration Police (AP) Commander Josephat Kinyua said the drugs were confiscated at Malaba village in Juja Sub County inside the home of Benson Njuguna Gitonga.

Kinyua said that the narcotics were netted following a tipoff from locals through the area chief. He said that John Mwangi Kariuki, a suspect who allegedly worked at the home as a casual employee was arrested together with a motorbike said to have been transporting the drugs to various destinations.

The commander said that the notorious peddler who is still at large could be among those who have been supplying drugs to school-going children.

He said that Njuguna has over 5 pending cases in court which were still undetermined promising to firmly deal with him to ensure that law takes its due course.

While thanking them, Kinyua urged locals to continue working with police so that effects of consuming bhang in the schools and colleges in the area are reduced.

He said that police will not relent in the war against illegal drugs - warning peddlers that police will go for them even in their senior most hideouts.

Kinyua said that police had managed to arrest several notorious drug traffickers in Kiambu, Githunguri, Thika and Kiambaa.

Komo chief Muchuri Muiruri decried that lack of cooperation with judicial officers was largely to blame for an upsurge in bhang cases.

He said that courts of law have become extra lenient with drug dealers where they impose affordable penalties and fines giving lee way for more production, sale and consumption of the harmful drugs.