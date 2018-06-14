Mob kills man caught with a mutilated female body in a suitcase

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 15:59, Updated June 14th 2018 at 16:47 GMT +3

Shock gripped residents of Car Wash estate in Kisumu on the morning of Thursday 14, June after a man was caught sneaking out the corpse of a woman from his house.

The man was busted by residents and later lynched by a mob as he attempted to escape.

Residents got concerned by an early morning commotion between the couple. Upon investigation, they discovered the mutilated body of a girl believed to be 19 years old, stuffed inside a suitcase.

A few metres away, inside the house, the man had lived in for slightly one week, lay another body in a pool of blood. Enraged by the bloody scene, the mob beat the man to death.

The man identified as, Mike Otieno, 47, is said to have been in the company of the deceased woman identified as Achieng in a nightclub in Kondele on Wednesday night. They went to his house at 2am.

Witnesses report that the man was lynched at around 5 am Thursday after a curious night guard raised the alarm when he saw Otieno moving a suitcase that had the mutilated body of the woman.

“The watchman said he heard a sharp cry for help from the man’s house before they (screams) were drowned by blaring music at around 4:30am,” said Kisumu Central OCPD Meshack Kiptum.

The watchman, he said, got concerned when at around 4 am, Otieno requested him to open the gate for his friends who had come to help him move an important parcel.

The guard even got more curious after he found the man mopping blood inside the house.

The landlady of the apartment, Margaret Nyarangi said the terrified watchman notified her of what he had seen.

“I immediately went to Kondele police station to report and came back with two officers. When the police arrived, he tried to flee using the back door where a crowd of curious spectators had gathered but was cornered and beaten to death,” she said.

The man, she said, had only stayed in the house for nine days. The house, she added, was identified and booked by a different woman with whom he moved in with. She too disappeared.

“The lady who came looking for the house through my agent said she ran a cosmetics business in town. But they moved in together and were yet to deposit their documents with the agent,” she said, adding that the lady had not since been seen again.