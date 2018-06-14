Mother wants 'rapist' husband who defiled daughter set free

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 09:08, Updated June 14th 2018 at 09:12 GMT +3

A woman has pleaded for the release of her husband who was held for allegedly defiling his step-daughter.

The man, 27, was arrested after he reportedly sexually molested the girl, 11, in a maize plantation at Wangombi village, Emanda sub location in Vihiga County.

“I had gone to fetch firewood when I saw him (step-father) approach. He grabbed me and when I tried to scream, he blocked my mouth with his hand and told me to keep quiet or he kills me,” the minor said of the last Tuesday's incident.

His wife Rose Kivandi, however, told journalists that it would be good if her husband is disciplined and released because she is pregnant and with no one else to depend on.

“I have a 3-year-old child and I am pregnant. I do not have any other person whom I depend on apart from my husband. I kindly ask that he be released as he is our sole bread winner,” Ms Kivandi said.

Shadrack Mahungi was arrested after teachers from Emanda Primary School discovered through other pupils that he has been raping his 11-year-old step-daughter repeatedly.

Vihiga OCPD Justin Nyaga noted they got information about the incident and moved with speed in apprehending the suspect.

“It is unfortunate that those given the responsibility to take care of these children are the ones who also harm them. I urge the general public to protect our children and not victimise them,” Mr Nyaga said.

During probing, the suspect admitted that he was tempted by the devil and that he had just started raping the child when they were caught.

Women MCAs in the county however raised concern with the increasing cases of rape and defilement, especially in Vihiga and Sabatia sub counties.

Nominated MCA Vennah Kaisha said the county government should empower nominated MCAs with a kitty that will help them set up a rescue centre for such defilement victims.