ODM in radical restructuring plan to curb in-house electoral fraud

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi at a function in Ndhiwa Constituency. He said ODM legislators found supporting Government officials incriminated in corruption will be ousted from parliamentary committees. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Chairman John Mbadi says the party was restructuring its nomination policies to ensure free and credible primaries both in the by-elections and the main polls in 2022.

The Orange party, which is the most popular political party in Nyanza has been blamed over shoddy nominations ahead of General elections and By-elections.

Residents have complained that the irregular nominations lead to election of people who do not merit being in political leadership positions.

Mbadi revealed that ODM leadership is undertaking reforms in its National Elections Board (NEB) and other organs to cushion the party from irregularities witnessed in its past nominations.

Speaking when he toured Kwabwai ward in Ndhiwa Constituency, Mbadi said irregularities witnessed in the previous nominations were giving the party a bad name.

“We are unhappy with flaws witnessed in some of our past nominations for various elective seats and we are not going to allow the mistake repeat itself again,” said Mbadi.

He said the party leadership was keen in conducting investigations over allegations that some ‘cartels’ had been jeopardizing the party primaries ahead of the

elections especially in Nyanza.

“The party is dealing with the past nomination messes. We will deal with the cartels effectively if they are found,” he added.

In the reforms, ODM will put stringent regulations which include ensuring that nomination candidates meet integrity test.

Mbadi said all the party members who want to contest various political posts must be ready to abide by the stringent regulations.

He said the party national elections board will only nominate candidates who can serve interest of the common man effectively.

“This time ODM primaries is not going be about Tibim and tialala alone. Aspirants will have to produce clearance certificate from anti-graft agency before participating in the party nominations,” he added.

The Minority Leader in the National Assembly also cautioned the residents against electing corrupt individuals.

“We must not be hoodwinked by corrupt people to so that they ascend to power. They will only enrich themselves at the expense of the common man,” he added.

Mbadi’s comments come at a time when a section of Nyanza residents express concern that ODM has been imposing some leaders on them due to shoddy nominations.