Help in fight against graft, Kakamega clergy told

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 19:04 GMT +3

Ben Washiali - Mumias East MP

Religious leaders have been urged to help in the fight against graft by championing good values.

Making the appeal at the weekend, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali (above) blamed the Church for keeping silent in the wake of economic sabotage.

Mr Washiali said most schools in the country were started by churches and it was unfortunate that students finish schooling without any education on dangers of corruption.

“Our churches must start playing their basic part. Keeping quiet all the time when everybody knows that it is in Church where we can get honest help is wrong," said Washiali.