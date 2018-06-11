MP Alfred Agoi wants NASA dissolved Next Story
Migori Union queries ongoing employee census Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Help in fight against graft, Kakamega clergy told

By Chrispen Sechere | Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 10th 2018 at 19:04 GMT +3
Ben Washiali - Mumias East MP

Religious leaders have been urged to help in the fight against graft by championing good values.

 Making the appeal at the weekend, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali (above) blamed the Church for keeping silent in the wake of economic sabotage.

ALSO READ: SportPesa Super Cup: Singida beat Homeboyz to third place

Mr Washiali said most schools in the country were started by churches and it was unfortunate that students finish schooling without any education on dangers of corruption.

“Our churches must start playing their basic part. Keeping quiet all the time when everybody knows that it is in Church where we can get honest help is wrong," said Washiali.

RELATED TOPICS:
Clerics
Kakamega
graft

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Graft is a growth industry, needs counter-forces

Graft is a growth industry, needs counter-forces

Unless Uhuru defeats graft cartels, truce will be for naught

Unless Uhuru defeats graft cartels, truce will be for naught

Man lynched over bike theft

Man lynched over bike theft

President Uhuru’s weakest link in war against graft

President Uhuru’s weakest link in war against graft

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited