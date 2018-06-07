County devotes Sh17m on ECDE program

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 11:35, Updated June 7th 2018 at 11:52 GMT +3

Migori County Governor Okoth Obado. He recently launched a plan to boost ECDE in the county. [File, Standard]

The Migori County Government has spent Sh 17m in the improvement of Early Childhood Development and Vocational Training.

The County procured facilities to be used in learning centres across the County.

Speaking during the flagging off of the distribution of the items at his office, Governor Okoth Obado said his government will also recruit more ECDE teachers and build more ECDE classrooms in the 650 public primary schools in the county.



“We have managed to recruit over 600 ECDE teachers in our centres across the county. We shall recruit more and also ensure we have more centres in our schools,” he said.



The governor said that the the items procured include, instructional materials at a cost of Sh5.2 million, assorted tools and equipment for vocational training centres at Sh4 million and furniture for the centres at Sh8 million.



“Today I have launched the distribution of assorted tools and instrumental materials and still waiting for the arrival of furniture which we shall officially launch here,” he told ECDE teachers who attended the event.



The County Executive Committee member in charge of Education, Samsom Ngariba appealed to ECDE teachers to remain responsible in ensuring there is security and proper accountability for the items.



“We still have more items to send to the centres. I call upon all of us to be vigilant in doing the same. The department also has a programme to roll out the bursary in all the wards,” CEC member said.



Currently, the county government is spending Sh80 million for the governor’s scholarship programme that has ensured 800 bright but needy students join secondary schools. The government has also disbursed more Sh100 million as ward bursary funds.



The county has partnered with the national government in eight constructing technical training institutions in every sub county.

“We have started building two institutes in Suna East and Awendo sub counties in partnership with the national government. This is an initiative that will see such institutes are constructed in all the eight sub counties,” the Governor said.