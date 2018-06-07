BREAKING NEWS
MPs visit Moi Girls School for fact finding mission

By Anyango Otieno | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 10:45, Updated June 7th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3
Education PS Bellio Kipsang, CS Education Fred Matiangi, Mrs Jael Mureithi Principal Moi Girls

National Assembly Education Committee yesterday visited Moi Girls School, Nairobi, following allegations of defilement of a student.

The MPs; Eve Obara (Kasipul-Kabondo), Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge-Borabu), Wilson Sossion (nominated), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Peter Lochakapong (Sigor), Lillian Tomitom (West Pokot Women Rep), and Malulu Ijendi (Malava) want principals held responsible whenever criminal acts occur in schools.

Two deputy principals, the boarding mistress and matron were asked to narrate the events of that day. Boarding mistress Celestine Mutiso said she found the victim in uniform and seated on a bed next to a fellow student. She was crying. “I asked her if she had bathed, and she said 'no'. I took the two to the car, came back and fetched two more and took the students to Nairobi Women’s Hospital," she said.

The committee said mystery lay in the fact that no alarm was raised despite claims that some students witnessed the ordeal.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Moi Girls School
fact finding mission
MPs

Do you have something to add to this story?

