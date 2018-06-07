BREAKING NEWS
Man stabs his father to death during quarrel in Kawangware, Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 10:12, Updated June 7th 2018 at 10:16 GMT +3
The two are said to have quarrelled on Tuesday before the son picked a knife and stabbed his father to death.

Police are looking for a man accused of killing his father after a domestic quarrel in Kawangware.

ALSO READ: Woman hospitalised after acid attack by ex-husband

He fled the scene soon after. Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said they were pursuing the suspect. 

He said they had not found out why the two quarreled. Meanwhile, a man who was attacked at Globe Cinema on Monday has died in hospital.

Police say the man was walking home on Monday when street children attacked and robbed him. He died on Tuesday.

