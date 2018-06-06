Chinese banned from fishing in Lake Naivasha

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 12:04, Updated June 6th 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3

Lake Naivasha

The Nakuru County Government has banned Chinese from fishing in Lake Naivasha, terming them a major threat.

This came amid reports that fish catch in the lake had dropped sharply due to over-fishing and use of undersized nets by the Chinese and poachers.

The foreign investors were licensed to harvest crayfish by the previous county government three years ago, but have since exhausted the stock and are now targeting other species.

While issuing the ban, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said his government would not allow foreigners to destroy the natural resource through illegal fishing.

Mr Kinyanjui wondered how the foreigners were in the first place allowed to fish in the lake at the expense of jobless youths.

“No Kenyan can be licensed to fish in China, and we shall not also allow these foreigners to continue fishing in Lake Naivasha, as has been the norm,” he said.

The governor spoke at Kamere beach in Naivasha, yesterday, when marking the World Environmental Day.

He said his government had set aside funds to rehabilitate the landing beach, which directly and indirectly employs tens of locals.

Leader of Minority in Nakuru County Assembly Peter Pallang’a said the Chinese fishermen were the biggest threat to Lake Naivasha. He said the foreigners were using undersized nets, sweeping all sizes of fish, including fingerlings, thus affecting fish production.

Mr Pallang’a, who is the area MCA, called for investigation into how the foreigners were in the first place allowed to fish in the lake by the former regime.

The sentiments were echoed by Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu, who said foreigners benefiting more from the lake as compared to locals.