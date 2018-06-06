Standard Media launches Transform Kenya forum during World Environment Day in Kwale (PHOTOS)

| Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 10:14, Updated June 6th 2018 at 11:24 GMT +3

KTN News anchor (R) with the panelists. [Photo/Standard]

The Standard Media Group PLC hosted a forum targeting public sensitization on the bid bid to revive the environment, at the Kenya School of Government in Kwale County.

Under the theme Transform Kenya, the forum encompassed a discussion between the technocrats managing institutions of environmental conservation such as NEMA and the public. Here Kenyans gave their views on the status of environmental cleanliness in the country.

KTN News anchors Ali Manzu, Mashirima Kapombe and Senior reporter Rita Tinina were the moderators of the event. The trio injected a seamless discussion with audience participating in two national languages highlighting the gains and demerits of environmental policies.

Speaking at the event, the Standard Media Group CEO Orlando Lyomo gave an assurance that the company is committed to supporting and participating fully in issues of national development, which entails environmental conservation.

Driven under the slogan of ‘beating plastic pollution’ and ‘Greening Blue’ the event was reinforced with the inclusion of NetFund, World Wildlife Fund and many others as partners.

In a protracted discussion, the recent ban on plastic bags made up a huge portion of discussion. Most members of the public questioned its effectiveness as majority urged the government to also ban the use of plastic bottles.

Below are the pictures showing how the event took shape: Kwale environmental conservation enthusiasts participating in the event. [Photo/Standard] Participants following the discussion. [Photo/Standard] Standard Media Group CEO Orlando Lyomo addressing the people in the people. [Photo/Standard] Kwale County Governor Salim Mvurya talking to the media. [Photo/Standard]

