Mandera sub-county offices commences Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » North Eastern

NYS officers want Sh350m border wall work allowances

By Hassan Barisa | Published Wed, June 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 5th 2018 at 21:45 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

National Youth Service (NYS) officers who were deployed to build a security wall along Kenya's border with Somali are demanding Sh350 million in allowances.

The more than 500 servicemen from Tana River said the NYS headquarters had been taking them in circles since the project was stopped.

ALSO READ: Unchecked graft turning Kenya into a failed state

The officials had been picked from various stations to build the wall that was expected to stop Al Shabaab militiamen from crossing into Kenya.

They claimed they had been promised hefty allowances, but the money was not paid even after they had worked for 18 months.

Speaking in Bura town yesterday, the officers, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, wondered why it took too long for them to be paid, yet they risked their lives to construct the wall.

The officers, who have since been returned to their former stations, are afraid that the money might have been misappropriated.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

"We fear that our money may have been released, but pocketed by some individuals. That's why we want the President to intervene. We cannot talk much because we are members of a disciplined force. That's why we have been suffering in silence," they said in a statement.

Tana Delta NYS commander Lawrence Lerapo declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

RELATED TOPICS:
nys
nys officers
National Youth Service
border wall
work allowances
Sh350 million

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

All NYS suspects denied bail

All NYS suspects denied bail

Unchecked graft turning Kenya into a failed state

Unchecked graft turning Kenya into a failed state

Contractor in NYS scam loses road contract

Contractor in NYS scam loses road contract

Ngirita kin fears after night raid

Ngirita kin fears after night raid

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

North Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited