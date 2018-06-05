45-year-old man arrested over six-month-old baby’s defilement

| Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 4th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

A 45-year-old man is being held at Kaptembwa Police Station for allegedly defiling a six-month-old child at Kapkures village, Nakuru County.

The infant’s mother said she caught the man in the act in her house.

The victim’s mother said she had been cleaning her compound when the man passed her.

About 30 minutes later, she heard a loud cry from her child. She rushed to help the child only to find the man in the act.

“I had laid my baby to sleep on the chair in my house as I cleaned my compound. When the man passed nearby, it never occurred to me that he was up to no good,” she said.

The mother said she raised the alarm and neighbours went to her home and attacked the man.

The suspect, a neighbour, was rescued by officers from Kaptembwa police station. They arrested him.

“All I want is justice for my baby. How can my neighbour take advantage of her being defenseless to defile her? Police should conduct quick investigation and take him to court,” she said.

Shock

Victor Kiprop, another neighbour, said they rushed to the homestead immediately the alarm was raised, and interrogated the suspect, who did not utter a word.

“The incident left the entire village in shock. The neighbour is well known to the baby’s parents, and it is unfortunate for him to have defiled her. We want stern action taken,” said Kiprop.

Nakuru Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi said the the suspect would be charged with defilement when investigations are complete. “It is unfortunate that an adult was caught defiling a minor. Investigation is underway,” said Mr Kitavi.

The officer said the girl was rushed to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Nakuru.

An officer at the hospital, who requested anonymity because she was not allowed to speak to the media on behalf of the hospital, said the infant was stable, but undergoing further examination.